LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of CCEP opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

