LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $722.09.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $617.75 on Tuesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $482.10 and a 12 month high of $746.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

