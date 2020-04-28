LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.20%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

