Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 7,716 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,860,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,214,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

