Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.46. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPI shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.