Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

