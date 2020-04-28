Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upped their price target on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

