Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,882,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Linde by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,156 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $79,115,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Linde by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,236,000 after purchasing an additional 350,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.47.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $184.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.14. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

