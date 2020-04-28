Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,456 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

In other news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.