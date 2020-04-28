Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Issues Earnings Results

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

MGYR remained flat at $$8.94 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGYR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

