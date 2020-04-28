Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 494,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 724,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,176.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,035,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marchex stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. 1,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHX. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

