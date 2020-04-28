Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.