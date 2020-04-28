Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 702 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,323.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

