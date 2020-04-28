Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Metro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Metro from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Metro from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$59.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42. Metro has a one year low of C$47.88 and a one year high of C$61.74.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

