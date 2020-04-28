MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGM Growth Properties in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $23.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,320 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,565,000 after acquiring an additional 961,845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,324.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 860,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 799,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 751,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

