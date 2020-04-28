Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,816 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,323.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

