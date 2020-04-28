Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 37.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 53,839 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 26,929 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,087 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.96 and its 200-day moving average is $158.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,323.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

