Minerals Technologies (MTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MTX opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

