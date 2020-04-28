Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Up 27.7% in April

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 990,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,295. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 883,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

