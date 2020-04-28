Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.11% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $89,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,051 shares of company stock valued at $83,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

