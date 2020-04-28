Morgan Stanley Lowers Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) to Equal Weight

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

STWRY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Software has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

