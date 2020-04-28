Mylan NV to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mylan in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

MYL stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth about $2,940,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.