Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Short Interest Update

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nantkwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NK traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 270,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,703. The stock has a market cap of $360.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.83. Nantkwest has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 152,997.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

