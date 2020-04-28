Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

NDAQ opened at $111.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.68. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.