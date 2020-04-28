National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

NABZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Australia Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

NABZY stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

