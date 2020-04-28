National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target Cut to $43.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. 29,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,409. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $13,753,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

