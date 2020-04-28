National Instruments (NATI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect National Instruments to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.24-0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.24-0.38 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NATI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,361 shares of company stock valued at $328,595. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

