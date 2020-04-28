Needham & Company LLC Lowers Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $9.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s previous close.

HLIT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.52 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.93. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $429,718.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 221,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

