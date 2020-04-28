Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UEPS. ValuEngine raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L sold 426,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $1,491,427.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 4,398,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $15,218,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,241,871 shares of company stock worth $18,048,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 197,279 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

