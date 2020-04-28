NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NEWCREST MINING LIMITED is Australia’s largest gold producer and one of the world’s top ten gold mining companies by production, reserves and market capitalisation. Newcrest has a portfolio of low cost, long life operating mines, a strong pipeline of growth projects and highly prospective brown and greenfield exploration projects. The company has a substantial reserve and resource base combined with a long reserve life. Low gearing and a strong balance sheet places the company in a good position to fund major development projects and to capitalise on external growth opportunities. In addition, Newcrest is currently exploring for gold and gold-copper deposits in Australia, Indonesia, Fiji, the United States, Peru and Chile. The world class exploration team has an enviable track record of discovery as all Newcrest’s mining projects were discovered by the company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCMGY. CIBC upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

