NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of NIC worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in NIC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in NIC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of NIC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NIC by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.32. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti began coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

