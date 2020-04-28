Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 30,280 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3,562.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,130 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOWN. ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

