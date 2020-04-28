Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,847 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

