Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 510,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 310,607 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,293,000 after purchasing an additional 221,465 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,942,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,994,000.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,652.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 3,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $925.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.19. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

