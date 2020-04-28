Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Raymond James cut their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

