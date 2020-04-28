Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.