Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,300 Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,281,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

