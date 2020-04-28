Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Office Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.