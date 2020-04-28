Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,621 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $74,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 79,707 shares of company stock valued at $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares valued at $60,677. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

PMT stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

