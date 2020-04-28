Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59,292 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $42,307,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,607,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after buying an additional 412,790 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 303,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

