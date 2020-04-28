Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $550,000 Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 174.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 745,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,581,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.