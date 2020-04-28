NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NiSource by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 72,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

