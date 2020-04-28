Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 373,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after buying an additional 2,607,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,541 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 259,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -346,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.