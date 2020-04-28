Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 208.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Barclays cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

