Norman Payson Sells 17,000 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,676,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGNY stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Progyny Inc has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 192.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $6,313,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

