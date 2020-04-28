Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 142.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 166,370 shares in the last quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

