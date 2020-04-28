Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Issues Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Shares of NRIM opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $147.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.