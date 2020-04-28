NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NG stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 34,525 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $429,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $480,092.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,440 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 674.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.