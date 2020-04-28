Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

NYSE:NVS opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

