Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Ryerson worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 105,538 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryerson alerts:

RYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

In other news, EVP John E. Orth acquired 16,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,670.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.29. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. Ryerson’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.